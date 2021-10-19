Government forms crisis cell to end political rift in Sudan

October 18, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese cabinet Monday formed a crisis cell to end the political strife between the different components of the transitional government.

After the coup attempt of 21 September, a political crisis has erupted between the civilian and military components, followed by an objective alliance between the military component and a splinter faction of the ruling political coalition.

The Forces for Freedom and Changes (FFC) National Accord staged a protest on 16 October and a sit-in outside the presidency calling for the government’s dissolution.

In a bid to end these troubles, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok held an extraordinary meeting for his cabinet to discuss ways to settle the crisis.

The Council of Ministers "decided to form a joint crisis cell from all parties to address the current situation and to commit themselves immediately to the would-be reached agreement on solutions to protect, stabilize and succeed in the civil democratic transition," reads a statement issued after the meeting.

The statement further stressed the importance of dialogue between all parties to the current crisis and to avoid escalation.

Sudan Tribune has learned that the proposed cell will be chaired by Hamdok and will include six members from the FFC blocs and the military component.

On Saturday, some of the armed groups signatory to the Juba Peace Agreement including the Justice and Equality Movement, the Sudan Liberation Movement, the Third Front - Tamazuj signed a new political in Khartoum.

Also, they organized a protest calling to dissolve the cabinet.

Notwithstanding the modest popular participation, observers in Khartoum point to the huge financial means deployed to provide food, water and buses to transport from rural areas. Also, participants spoke about the money they received for their participation in the rally.

"The military component or one of its factions at least has proven that they can use the money to disturb the democratic transition, they do not need to use arms," said a Sudanese official who declined to be named.

After the public quarrel last September between the head of the Sovereign Council al-Burhan and a Council’s member Mohamed al-Faki, the military component has frozen the meetings of the collegial presidency and joint committees.

The extraordinary meeting was briefed on the ongoing contacts with the leader of the eastern Sudan protest Mohamed Turk and directed to continue these efforts to reach a solution.

