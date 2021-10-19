October 18, 2021 (WASHINGTON) - U.S. lawmakers restricted any military assistance to Sudanese regular forces to the consent of the civilian-led government.

The U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy Monday released the remaining nine Fiscal Year 2022 Appropriations Bills including foreign operations.

The bill limited any security assistance to Sudan to the consent of "relevant civilian transitional authorities".

The security assistance encompasses "Expanded International Military Education and Training and professional military education; security sector reform," reads the bill.

Further, it includes "Assistance to support the implementation of outstanding issues of the Juba Peace Agreement, Comprehensive Peace Agreement, mutual arrangements related to post-referendum issues associated with such Agreement, or any other viable peace agreement in Sudan".

In January 2021, U.S. Congress approved a bill supporting democratic transition in Sudan and emphasized that reforming the security sector, dismantling militias and strengthening civilian control over the military forces.

The bill further provides to consult the appropriate congressional committees and to notify its members on appropriations for the funds appropriated to Sudan by this act and prior acts.

The Appropriation Committee urged the Department of State and USAID to increase support for the civilian government in Sudan, including through investments in community policing and justice programmes.

The Committee also underscored that funds appropriated by the Act under the ESF (Economic Support Fund) and DA (Development Assistance) shall be made available for activities authorized in the Sudan Democratic Transition, Accountability, and Fiscal Transparency Act of 2020

(ST)