Civil society body calls for political will to implement peace deal

October 17, 2021 (JUBA) - Parties to the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan’s should demonstrate the political will required for the full implementation of the peace deal, Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) said on Friday.

President Kiir shakes hands with his FVP Macahr in a recent meeting at the presidency (SSPPU photo)

In September 2018, South Sudan’s warring parties signed an accord to end a civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions. A Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGNoNU) was formed in February 2020, in accordance with the peace deal.

CEPO has lauded South Sudanese parties to the peace agreement for the success so far registered in reconstituting the revitalized transitional government of unity at national and state levels.

Concerns still remain on delays to reconstitute independent commissions at the national level as well as the reconstitution of state legislative assemblies and local government legislative councils.

The delays in the implementation of the peace deal, especially the security arrangements, has also been expressed by the Revitalized Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (R-JMEC),

“Without the genuine implementation of the transitional security arrangements, the pathway to transition societies of South Sudan from violence to peace is very long,” says CEPO’s executive director, Edmund Yakani.

He adds, “Political will to implement the transitional security arrangements is required from the parties with the primary responsibility to make peace and security prevail in South Sudan”.

Meanwhile, CEPO acknowledged roles played by the African Union and Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to ensure parties involved in the conflict sign a peace accord.

(ST)