 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 18 October 2021

Civil society body calls for political will to implement peace deal

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 17, 2021 (JUBA) - Parties to the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan’s should demonstrate the political will required for the full implementation of the peace deal, Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) said on Friday.

JPEG - 24.4 kb
President Kiir shakes hands with his FVP Macahr in a recent meeting at the presidency (SSPPU photo)

In September 2018, South Sudan’s warring parties signed an accord to end a civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions. A Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGNoNU) was formed in February 2020, in accordance with the peace deal.

CEPO has lauded South Sudanese parties to the peace agreement for the success so far registered in reconstituting the revitalized transitional government of unity at national and state levels.

Concerns still remain on delays to reconstitute independent commissions at the national level as well as the reconstitution of state legislative assemblies and local government legislative councils.

The delays in the implementation of the peace deal, especially the security arrangements, has also been expressed by the Revitalized Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (R-JMEC),

“Without the genuine implementation of the transitional security arrangements, the pathway to transition societies of South Sudan from violence to peace is very long,” says CEPO’s executive director, Edmund Yakani.

He adds, “Political will to implement the transitional security arrangements is required from the parties with the primary responsibility to make peace and security prevail in South Sudan”.

Meanwhile, CEPO acknowledged roles played by the African Union and Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to ensure parties involved in the conflict sign a peace accord.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What Makes an Uprising? 2021-09-03 17:29:45 By: Dr Lam Akol* In an undated article, Hon. Atem Garang de Kuek discussed what was required for an uprising in South Sudan to succeed as did three uprisings in the recent history of Sudan (...)

Is IGAD partly responsible for current confusion in South Sudan? 2021-08-21 09:41:17 By Bol Khan In April 2016, Radio Tamazuj posted and answered questions about the fainting Security arrangements or demilitarization of the capital, Juba as stipulated in 2015's signed ARCSS and (...)

South Sudan People Coalition for Civil Action (PCCA) is to create warlords 2021-08-19 11:06:28 By Steve Paterno In South Sudan, where just about everyone has access to guns (tons of them), and almost every ambitious politician is a potential warlord, any slight destabilization of the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Statemeny bu Hala al-Karib to UN Security Council on women conditions in Sudan 2021-09-15 11:59:16 Statement by Ms Hala Al-Karib to the UN Security Council 14 September 2021 Madam President, Excellencies, My name is Hala Al-Karib and I am the Regional Director of the Strategic Initiative (...)

Joint Communiqué on the visit of H.E. the Prime Minister of the Republic of Sudan to Juba 2021-08-23 11:23:26 19 – 21 August 2021 His Excellency Dr Abdallah Hamdok, Prime Minister of the Republic of the Sudan and Chairperson of IGAD, accompanied by Ministers of Defence, Foreign Affairs, Trade, (...)

S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.