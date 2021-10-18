Sudanese PM offers "acceptable" proposals to end political crisis: Minnawi

October 17, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Minni Minnawi, head of the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM-MM), revealed he had received proposals that he described as "acceptable" from the Prime Minister to solve the current political crisis in the country.

In an interview with Al-Hilal TV channel on Sunday, Minnawi said he held a two-hour meeting with Abdallah Hamdok, with the participation of the head of the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM), Gibril Ibrahim.

He said that this meeting comes as part of Hamdok’s efforts to resolve the current crisis and that they are helping him in this regard.

The Prime Minister "presented proposals that were acceptable, but it is too early to disclose them before they are accepted by the other party," said the SLM-MM leader.

"These proposals aim at solving the entire problem and developing a new political map for the transitional period," he further added.

He said that the Prime Minister was holding a meeting on Sunday evening with the other component of freedom and change to discuss it.

The FFC- National Accord demands the dissolution of the transitional government, saying that a small group had seized power and excluded them.

The faction organized a protest in Khartoum on 16 October chanting slogans supporting the military component and calling on the head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to dissolve Hamdok’s cabinet.

Minnawi said he is ready to resign from his position as governor of the Darfur region if this contradicts his demand to dissolve the government of which he is a part.

He also denied that the military component financed the demonstration and the sit-in that followed.

Many of the participants had said that they had received money for their participation in the protests.

On Sunday night, the official Sudan News Agency reported that the Council of Ministers will hold an extraordinary meeting on the political situation.

(ST)