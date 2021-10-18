Sudanese PM offers "acceptable" proposals to end political crisis: Minnawi

October 17, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Minni Minnawi, head of the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM-MM), revealed he had received proposals that he described as "acceptable" from the Prime Minister to solve the current political crisis in the country.
In an interview with Al-Hilal TV channel on Sunday, Minnawi said he held a two-hour meeting with Abdallah Hamdok, with the participation of the head of the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM), Gibril Ibrahim.
He said that this meeting comes as part of Hamdok’s efforts to resolve the current crisis and that they are helping him in this regard.
The Prime Minister "presented proposals that were acceptable, but it is too early to disclose them before they are accepted by the other party," said the SLM-MM leader.
"These proposals aim at solving the entire problem and developing a new political map for the transitional period," he further added.
He said that the Prime Minister was holding a meeting on Sunday evening with the other component of freedom and change to discuss it.
The FFC- National Accord demands the dissolution of the transitional government, saying that a small group had seized power and excluded them.
The faction organized a protest in Khartoum on 16 October chanting slogans supporting the military component and calling on the head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to dissolve Hamdok’s cabinet.
Minnawi said he is ready to resign from his position as governor of the Darfur region if this contradicts his demand to dissolve the government of which he is a part.
He also denied that the military component financed the demonstration and the sit-in that followed.
Many of the participants had said that they had received money for their participation in the protests.
On Sunday night, the official Sudan News Agency reported that the Council of Ministers will hold an extraordinary meeting on the political situation.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
What Makes an Uprising? 2021-09-03 17:29:45 By: Dr Lam Akol* In an undated article, Hon. Atem Garang de Kuek discussed what was required for an uprising in South Sudan to succeed as did three uprisings in the recent history of Sudan (...)
Is IGAD partly responsible for current confusion in South Sudan? 2021-08-21 09:41:17 By Bol Khan In April 2016, Radio Tamazuj posted and answered questions about the fainting Security arrangements or demilitarization of the capital, Juba as stipulated in 2015's signed ARCSS and (...)
South Sudan People Coalition for Civil Action (PCCA) is to create warlords 2021-08-19 11:06:28 By Steve Paterno In South Sudan, where just about everyone has access to guns (tons of them), and almost every ambitious politician is a potential warlord, any slight destabilization of the (...)
MORE