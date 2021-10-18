 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 18 October 2021

Sudanese PM offers "acceptable" proposals to end political crisis: Minnawi

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 17, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Minni Minnawi, head of the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM-MM), revealed he had received proposals that he described as "acceptable" from the Prime Minister to solve the current political crisis in the country.

Minni Minnawi speaks to AL-Hilal TV on Sunday 17 October 2021 (ST photo)In an interview with Al-Hilal TV channel on Sunday, Minnawi said he held a two-hour meeting with Abdallah Hamdok, with the participation of the head of the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM), Gibril Ibrahim.

He said that this meeting comes as part of Hamdok’s efforts to resolve the current crisis and that they are helping him in this regard.

The Prime Minister "presented proposals that were acceptable, but it is too early to disclose them before they are accepted by the other party," said the SLM-MM leader.

"These proposals aim at solving the entire problem and developing a new political map for the transitional period," he further added.

He said that the Prime Minister was holding a meeting on Sunday evening with the other component of freedom and change to discuss it.

The FFC- National Accord demands the dissolution of the transitional government, saying that a small group had seized power and excluded them.

The faction organized a protest in Khartoum on 16 October chanting slogans supporting the military component and calling on the head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to dissolve Hamdok’s cabinet.

Minnawi said he is ready to resign from his position as governor of the Darfur region if this contradicts his demand to dissolve the government of which he is a part.

He also denied that the military component financed the demonstration and the sit-in that followed.

Many of the participants had said that they had received money for their participation in the protests.

On Sunday night, the official Sudan News Agency reported that the Council of Ministers will hold an extraordinary meeting on the political situation.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What Makes an Uprising? 2021-09-03 17:29:45 By: Dr Lam Akol* In an undated article, Hon. Atem Garang de Kuek discussed what was required for an uprising in South Sudan to succeed as did three uprisings in the recent history of Sudan (...)

Is IGAD partly responsible for current confusion in South Sudan? 2021-08-21 09:41:17 By Bol Khan In April 2016, Radio Tamazuj posted and answered questions about the fainting Security arrangements or demilitarization of the capital, Juba as stipulated in 2015's signed ARCSS and (...)

South Sudan People Coalition for Civil Action (PCCA) is to create warlords 2021-08-19 11:06:28 By Steve Paterno In South Sudan, where just about everyone has access to guns (tons of them), and almost every ambitious politician is a potential warlord, any slight destabilization of the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Statemeny bu Hala al-Karib to UN Security Council on women conditions in Sudan 2021-09-15 11:59:16 Statement by Ms Hala Al-Karib to the UN Security Council 14 September 2021 Madam President, Excellencies, My name is Hala Al-Karib and I am the Regional Director of the Strategic Initiative (...)

Joint Communiqué on the visit of H.E. the Prime Minister of the Republic of Sudan to Juba 2021-08-23 11:23:26 19 – 21 August 2021 His Excellency Dr Abdallah Hamdok, Prime Minister of the Republic of the Sudan and Chairperson of IGAD, accompanied by Ministers of Defence, Foreign Affairs, Trade, (...)

S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.