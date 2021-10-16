Former head of South Sudan’s oil company welcomes sacking

October 15, 2021 (JUBA)- The former head of the oil company in South Sudan has welcomed his dismissal from the office, declaring he remains loyal and ready to serve in any capacity whenever he is assigned.

Bol Ring Morwel, on 14 October thanked President Salva Kiir for the opportunity and trust he bestowed upon him to implement what he described as major projects in the history of the stated own oil company.

“I welcome my relief the same way I welcomed my appointment as the managing director of NILEPET. Change is normal and should be accepted. Without change I would not have become the managing director of NILEPET”, said Muorwel.

Kiir removed Morwel on Thursday without replacement.

No reasons were given for the sack, neither the office of the president nor officials at the managing director were able to explain the cause behind the abrupt change.

Reliable sources told the Sudan Tribune on Friday the President was still going through the names on his table, some of whom are people he does not know.

The former oil company outlined the achievements to include construction of the Safiant Nilepet group refinery, construction of the headquarters of the oil company, Nile drilling and services CO LTD, provision of two rig services, regional headquarters for Nilepet in Wau, renovation of roads, manufacturing of Nilepet Lubricants brand and provision of job opportunities.

Muorwel said the success to deliver heavy fuel oil to Sudan was the result of the support he received from the president.

He assured the south Sudanese leader of his commitment to continue to be loyal to his leadership, pledging readiness to work with the president anytime he is given a new assignment.

(ST)