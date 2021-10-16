South Sudan’s Malong denying severing ties with Amum

October 15, 2021 (JUBA) - Paul Malong Awan, leader of South Sudan United Front/Army (SSUF/A) on Friday dismissed reports that he had severed ties with his ally Pagan Amum, the leader of the Real SPLM.

Since last year, Malong and Amum have formed a separate faction of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOMA) that negotiating with the South Sudanese government under the auspices of the Sant’Egidio Community.

It was rumoured that the two allies have split as Malong was preparing to rejoin the South Sudanese government.

But the David Deng Chapath, SSUF Secretary of Information denied the accuracy of the reports about this divorce termed it as a "fake propaganda tool intended to discredit his group and their cause".

He added that social media has enabled "enemies of our struggle to forge such a shameful document to distract us from the course of our struggle, cause confusion between us (...)"

Chapath reiterated their determination to pursue the Sant’Egidio mediated peace talks with the government.

(ST)