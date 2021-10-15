SPLM-IO demands apology over disruption of meeting in Aweil

October 14, 2021 (JUBA) – The armed opposition (SPLM-IO) led by South Sudan’s First Vice President Riek Machar has demanded apology after security forces disrupted a consultative meeting in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State capital, Aweil on Tuesday.

Riek Machar South Sudan FVP (Reuters photo)

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the party’s chairperson in the state, Aweng Abraham Akoon warned that the issue could escalate to the national authorities should state leaders fail to address the grievance with the urgency it deserves.

“I would like Hon. Governor Tong Akeen Ngor to launch immediate and thorough investigation over yesterday’s forceful shutdown of a consultative meeting which I was sharing and many other incidents which many of which have already been raised, as a matter of serious concerns with his office”, partly reads the statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

Akoon demanded an apology over what she described as acts of harassment, threats, and intimidation, all of which undermine the spirit of peace implementation and commitment by the leadership to reconcile societies.

“Should none of the above be considered by Hon. Governor Tong Akeen Ngor, and I, being fully aware of my mandate and responsibility to safeguard the security and the wellbeing of the SPLM-IO members in Northern Bahr El Ghazal state, will be left with no choice but to promptly make necessary and appropriate follow-up statements to ensure security and wellbeing of the SPLM-IO in Northern Bahr El Ghazal, is guaranteed”, the statement warns in part.

The opposition official said she was intercepted before the acting governor’s residence, her vehicle’s key forcefully removed while she was turned away.

According to Akoon, state authorities gave no explanation over the incident.

