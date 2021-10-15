 
 
 
U.S. Feltman calls for cooperation between Sudanese parties

October 14, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman renewed calls to abide by the Constitutional Document and to work together to achieve democratic transition in Sudan.

Jeffrey Feltman (UN photo)According to a statement from the State Department on Thursday, Feltman spoke to Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on October 12 and to Sovereign Council Chair Abdelfattah al-Burhan on October 13.

He "underscored the importance of the Cabinet and the Sovereign Council adhering to the transitional order as established in the 2019 Constitutional Declaration and the 2020 Juba Peace Agreement".

The Special Envoy urged the Sudanese parties to avoid "brinkmanship" and "mutual recrimination", stressed the statement.

in April 2019, Al-Burhan formed the Transitional Military Council and refused to hand over power to the coalition of the Forces for Freedom and Change saying he does not trust them.

However, after nationwide protests on 30 June 2019, he started negotiations with the political forces that ended with the signing of the Constitutional Declaration governing the transition.

Also, the General accepted to hand over power at the end of the first half of the transitional period.

(ST)

