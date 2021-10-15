Sudanese lawyers demonstrate in support of civilian-led government

October 14, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Hundreds of lawyers and jurists demonstrated, Thursday, outside the Sudanese presidency calling on the military component of the Sovereignty Council to hand over power to civilians.

The Forces of Freedom and Change say that the head of the Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, is seeking to remain at the chairmanship of the Sovereign Council until the end of the transition period or take over the power.

The lawyers handed a memorandum to the military component urging them to hand over power to civilians, as provided in the Constitutional Document.

Before moving to the presidency, Lawyers and jurists gathered in front of the Empowerment Removal Committee which has become the spearhead of the forces defending the civilian-led transition in Sudan.

The demonstrators marched toward the Republican Palace chanting slogans calling for reforming the security and military agencies, completion of the peace process, releasing the findings of the investigation on the bloody raid on the pro-democracy sit-in and al-Bashir’s handover to the ICC.

It is worth mentioning that the government agreed on the handover of the former President al-Bashir and his aides accused of crimes against humanity, war crimes, and genocide but the decision needs the approval of the Sovereign Council.

The rally comes in support of civilian forces that are under huge pressure from the military component to dissolve the cabinet and freeze the Empowerment Removal Committee as part of their efforts to tighten grip on power.

It is widely believed that the failed coup, the closure of the seaports and roads in eastern Sudan, the lawlessness in the country’s cities, and the split of the ruling coalition, are part of al-Burhan’s attempts to remain at the leadership of the Sovereign Council.

