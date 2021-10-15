 
 
 
Sudan’s Hamdok rejects Burhan’s request to dissolve government

PM Hamdok addresses the nation on 22 August 2020 (ST photo)October 15, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok has rejected a request by the leader of the military component to dissolve the FFC-majority cabinet and to appoint a new government they support.

The Head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan flanked with his deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo aka ’Hemetti" met with Hamdok on Thursday to discuss the ongoing political crisis in the country.

Multiple sources confirmed to the Sudan Tribune that the head of the Sovereign Council and his deputy requested Hamdok to dissolve his cabinet and to replace it with another government involving the political groups that plan for a protest on Saturday.

Further, he asked him to freeze the Empowerment Removal Committee to better tighten his grip on power.

The prime minister has rejected the two requests recalling that he was chosen by the Forces for Freedom and Change to implement the democratic transition in the country after the collapse of the former regime.

A splinter FFC faction led by Minni Minnawi, leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement plans to demonstrate on Saturday to demand the removal of the transitional government.

Minnawi group accuses the main FFC group of confiscating power and excluding them.

Also, After the 21 September attempt, the head of the Sovereign Council pointed an accusing finger at the FFC saying the continued struggle over power among its factions has encouraged the military supporting the former regime to stage military coups.

(ST)

