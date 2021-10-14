 
 
 
Sudan’s foreign ministry says not concerned by meeting with Israeli officials

Sudan's Justice Minister Nasr al-Din Abdel Bari shakes hands with Esawi Frej, Israeli Minister for Regional Cooperation in UAE on 13 October 2021 (Twitter photo)October 13, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Ministry Wednesday said not concerned by the talks between Sudanese and Israeli officials in the United Arab Emirates.

Justice Minister Nasr al-Din Abdel Bari held talks in Abu Dhabi with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Israel Idan Roll and Esawi Frej, Israel’s Minister for Regional Cooperation.

Following the meeting, Roll tweeted that they "agreed on future cooperation between the two countries under the accords," he said referring to the Abraham Accords signed between the two countries on 6 January 2021.

He added that the "goal is to join hands in technological training" for Sudanese youth and the normalization of bilateral relations.

Hours after these meetings, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Khartoum stated that it "is not responsible for any discussions outside the official foreign policy of the country that bypasses the constitutionally responsible executive body."

The statement did not explicitly refer to Abdel Bari’s talks with Israeli officials, but it was clear that the Sudanese Foreign Ministry was protesting against these meetings.

The foreign ministry further stressed that it is "the only governmental body concerned with foreign relations in accordance with the constitutional document, (...) and the decisions of the Prime Minister."

On 9 October, It was reported that the deputy commander of the Rapid Support Forces and officials of the Military Industry Corporation paid a visit to Israel without coordination with the civilian government.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariam al-Mahdi protested the secret visit in a letter to the Abdel Fattah al-Burhan head of the Sovereign Council.

Relations with Israel were initiated by the military component and support by some forces of the ruling Forces for Freedom and Changes.

Despite the signing of the Abraham Accords, the transitional authority agreed to refer the normalization of bilateral relations between the two countries to the would-be formed transitional legislative council.

Also, a national conference on foreign relations will be held next year to define a foreign policy strategy to achieve the country’s interests.

(ST)

