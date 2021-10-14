FFC-Minnawi calls for partial dissolution of Sudan’s transitional authority

October 13, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - A faction of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) led by Minni Minnawi refused to meet with the ruling coalition and requested the partial dissolution of the cabinet and the Sovereign Council.

Minnawi and Gibril Ibrahim leader of the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) besides some small factions signatory of the Juba peace agreement call to review the positions allocated to the political parties and civil society groups saying they took a large number of portfolios in the transitional authority.

The military component which has frozen meetings of the joint institutions including the Sovereign Council also repeats the same call as they are backed by a tribal component in eastern Sudan that blocks roads and closed the seaports.

The ruling FFC coalition accepted Hamdok calls to end the ongoing power struggle between them and expressed willingness to discuss the political crisis with the other parties.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok called for a meeting between the FFC factions but the Minnawi-led group declined to meet the ruling coalition and put forward several demands including the dissolution of the cabinet, the civilian component at the Sovereign Council, the state governors, and the transitional government partners council.

Minnawi further underscored that the power-sharing review should take place without prejudice to the shares given to the armed groups in accordance with the Juba Peace Agreement.

The Juba agreement granted the signatory groups 25% of the transitional authority institutions and 75 seats in the would-be formed transitional parliament.

In the same vein, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Head of the Sovereign Council on Wednesday repeated calls to reach a national consensus and to form a broad-based government.

Al-Burhan who is touring the different divisions of the army also reiterated pledges to oversee and protect the democratic transition.

The FFC forces reject al-Burhan statements about "overseeing" the transition saying he is just a partner but not the guardian of the transition as he claims.

FFC’s response

Yasir Arman, a leading member of the ruling coalition and political adviser to the Prime Minister posted a short statement on his Facebook page asking what forces they mean when they speak about broadening the ruling coalition and to do what?

"The main question to understand this call remains what is meant by “broadening” and what are the forces to be included, are they qualified people and technocrats versus politicians and partisans? Or the forces of revolution versus the remnants?"

Speaking about the purpose of this call he further said: "Does it mean to implement the agenda of the December Revolution or to implement the agenda of the remnants? The inclusion of the forces of the revolution and the implementation of its agenda is required. As for the inclusion of the remnants, it is rejected, and the people will reject it".

On the other hand, the Secretary-General of the National Umma Party Wathiq al-Brair suggested dissolving the Sovereign Council and replacing its current members with independent civilian and military.

He also called for the dissolution of the cabinet and to appoint a government of technocrats to achieve three tasks: security and stability, addressing the economic situation, and preparing for free and fair elections in January 2024.

The NUP Secretary-General also suggested dismissing all regional and state governors and appointing independent governors until the elections. Also, he called for dissolving all national committees and commissions and appointing national figures.

Al-Brair was keen to underline that these propositions express his personnel point of view. However, several sources in the FFC say they support this position.

