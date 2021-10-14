 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 14 October 2021

Civil society body condemns attack on W. Equatoria state minister, urges probe

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 13, 2021 (JUBA) –A civil society body has strongly condemned the attempted assassination of South Sudan’s Western Equatoria State Information minister, William Baiki, urging state authorities to hold accountable those who carried out the attack.

JPEG - 63.9 kb
South Sudanese civil society activist Edmund Yakani (The Niles/File)

Baiki narrowly escaped death when armed men allegedly attacked him at his residence in the state capital, Yambio on Monday night. A suspect attacker was apprehended and handed over to police.

“Community Empowerment for Progress Organization strongly condemns the unfortunate incident involving the minister. This is an unacceptable act and state authorities should hold perpetrators of the attack accountable,” CEPO’s Executive Director, Edmund Yakani said Tuesday.

He attributed the attack on the official to power struggles among the political elites in the state.

Yakani decried the escalation of political violence in Tambura and Yambio counties of Western Equatoria State, urging the country’s top leadership to urgently intervene into the matter.

“Currently, a big population of the communities in Tambura are displaced while targeted killings of political leaders continue in Yambio. The national government needs to demonstrate its responsibility in order to make peace prevail in the country,” he stressed.

The activist appealed to political elites in the state to desist from using violence to retain power.

According to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), the violence in and around Tambura County has forced more than 40,000 of the population to flee their homes.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What Makes an Uprising? 2021-09-03 17:29:45 By: Dr Lam Akol* In an undated article, Hon. Atem Garang de Kuek discussed what was required for an uprising in South Sudan to succeed as did three uprisings in the recent history of Sudan (...)

Is IGAD partly responsible for current confusion in South Sudan? 2021-08-21 09:41:17 By Bol Khan In April 2016, Radio Tamazuj posted and answered questions about the fainting Security arrangements or demilitarization of the capital, Juba as stipulated in 2015's signed ARCSS and (...)

South Sudan People Coalition for Civil Action (PCCA) is to create warlords 2021-08-19 11:06:28 By Steve Paterno In South Sudan, where just about everyone has access to guns (tons of them), and almost every ambitious politician is a potential warlord, any slight destabilization of the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Statemeny bu Hala al-Karib to UN Security Council on women conditions in Sudan 2021-09-15 11:59:16 Statement by Ms Hala Al-Karib to the UN Security Council 14 September 2021 Madam President, Excellencies, My name is Hala Al-Karib and I am the Regional Director of the Strategic Initiative (...)

Joint Communiqué on the visit of H.E. the Prime Minister of the Republic of Sudan to Juba 2021-08-23 11:23:26 19 – 21 August 2021 His Excellency Dr Abdallah Hamdok, Prime Minister of the Republic of the Sudan and Chairperson of IGAD, accompanied by Ministers of Defence, Foreign Affairs, Trade, (...)

S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.