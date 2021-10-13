LOctober 12, 2021 (JUBA)- A member of South’s Sudan ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) has petitioned President Salva Kiir, calling for the immediate removal of a presidential aide.

President Salva Kiir adresses a joint press conference on 9 July 2016 (Reuters Photo)

“Dear Comrade it’s my privilege to write to your highest office as my Chairman and President of South Sudan concerning the relieve of Hon James Deng Wal from the most sensitive position of our Country simply that Hon James isn’t doing the interest of Party SPLM nor respecting the Mission and Vision of SPLM, the core Values, strategies objectives and Our Manifestos of SPLM in your office”, Meen Gabriel Chol Kuac wrote in a petition to Kiir, also the ruling party’s chairman.

Kuac claimed Wal, recently promoted by Kiir to a Major General in the army without a military background, was pursuing personal ambition at the expense of national interests and party objectives.

“Please dear comrade, as cadre of SPLM, we need somebody in that position which Deng Wal is misused for his self- interest than National interest and interest of Party SPLM to replace Deng Wal. He already gets enough resources if that’s the case”, he wrote.

Kuac said the SPLM party “is full of capable youth and different ages groups to fulfill that position and deliver the services to our people without discrimination, gender, tribalism and so forth than Hon James Deng Wal who divide the Youth of South Sudan for his own interest.

He continued: “In addition, please comrade Salva Kiir Mayardit relieve Deng Wal immediately when you come back from Egypt for the implementation of our manifestos of the SPLM.”

Meanwhile Deng has dismissed the allegations labeled against him, with supporters questioning the motive behind calls for removal.

However, while some advocated reconciliation, others claimed Kuac was used by president Kiir’s son, Thiik who is the deputy of executive director and has shown interest in replacing the occupant.

(ST)