Sudan’s GIS imposes travel ban on government officials

October 12, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Cabinet requested the General Intelligence Service (GIS) to probe the travel restriction imposed on some government officials.
Security officials at Khartoum Airport prevented Salah Manna, a prominent member of the Empowerment Removal Committee from leaving the country to Cairo on 6 October pretexting that his name was on the exit control list before he was later allowed to leave.
On Monday 11 October, Minister of the Cabinet Affairs Khaled Omer Youssif sent an official letter to the GIS Director requesting the formation of a committee to probe the travel ban on some government officials.
The letter underscored that the investigation committee should include representatives of the Council of Ministers, the GIS and the Empowerment Removal Committee.
Sudan Tribune further learnt that most of the officials whose names on the travel ban list are from the Empowerment Removal Committee including Mohamed al-Faki who is also a member of the Sovereign Council.
Youssif was the only minister on the list.
In line with the Constitutional Document, the duties of the intelligence are limited to gathering and analyzing information and providing it to the competent bodies.
Recently, the government requested the military component to hand over the police and intelligence services to the civilian-led government as provided in the Constitutional Document.
(ST)
