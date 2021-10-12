October 11, 2021 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has sacked two ministers and an adviser in Northern Bahr el Ghazal state.
- South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)
Kiir, in a decree issued on Saturday, gave no reasons for his decision which comes less than a year since these appointments were made.
Some officials, however, attributed the changes to recommendations made by governor Tong Akeen Ngor in which he allegedly asked Kiir to remove the two state ministers and an adviser.
They cited lack of loyalty and connection with political competitors as having influenced the president’s decision to sack these officials.
According to the presidential decree, Kiir removed Information minister, Abraham Wol Kom, replacing him with William Anyuon Kuol.
The South Sudanese leader, in the decree, also sacked Education minister, Valentino Achak Deng and replaced him with Bol Akok.
Akok was serving as state minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries.
Meanwhile, Kiir also removed Arkanjelo Athian Teng Angok, a former deputy governor and a veteran of the liberation struggle from an advisory position without replacement and no new assignment.
(ST)
