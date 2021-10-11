Two Sudanese fishermen abducted by Ethiopian militiamen

Gedaref, October 10, 2021 - Ethiopian militiamen on Saturday kidnapped two fishermen in the Basanda area of Gederaf State in eastern Sudan.

Official sources told "Sudan Tribune" on Sunday that the Ethiopian militia went 10 km deep inside the Sudanese territory before abducting two fishermen on their way to Atbara River riding a motorcycle.

The residents of the area reported the kidnapping of the police and opened saying the militiamen took the two fishermen into Ethiopia and demand a ransom in exchange for their release.

The Sudanese armed forces launched a search operation in the area but they only found the motorcycle that they handed over to the police.

The Ethiopian Shifta gangs are active on the border strip between the two countries particularly after the redeployment of the Sudanese troops along the border area.

There is no cooperation between the governments in Khartoum and Addis Ababa over the criminal activities of the Amhara gangs.

Also, relations between the two neighbouring countries are strained over the Al-Fashaga area that the government of Abiy Ahmed claims as an Ethiopian territory.

