Sudanese parties show signs of flexibility to settle political crisis

October 10, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - A member of the Central Council of the ruling Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) said that there are signs of flexibility from the parties to the transitional government to resolve the political crisis.

A political crisis erupted between the civilian and military partners of the transitional government, following the failed military coup that took place on September 21.

Following the public blames, the two sides have frozen the meetings of the joint bodies such as the Sovereign Council, Security and Defence Council and interim parliament.

"There are signs of emerging flexibility from all parties to engage in a serious dialogue that leads to a solution to the political crisis," said al-Wathiq al-Brair National Umma Party Secretary-General and member of the FFC leadership in statements to the Sudan Tribune on Sunday.

He added that the military component has shown flexibility to end the current crisis with the civilians forces according to the mechanism for implementing the Prime Minister’s initiative.

The "Way Forward" mechanism is mediating between the military and civilian components of the transitional government partners. It held a series of meetings with the two parties, who seem to have abandoned the media escalation.

Regarding the statements by the FFC spokesman that they do not accept any mediation to solve the crisis, al-Brair said that "the ruling coalition is open to any solutions and dialogue.

"Without dialogue, we cannot bring the country to safety," he stressed.

On Thursday, the spokesman of the ruling coalition, Jaafar Hassan, rejected any mediation to end the political crisis erupting with the military.

Hassan said that discussions should focus on the entitlements of the ruling parties as provided in the Constitutional Document.

FFC groups say the current crisis with the military component should lead to address the slow implementation of the security reforms but also the violations of the constitutional texts governing the transition after the recent rejection of the military component to hand over the police and intelligence service to the civilian-led government.

Al-Brair said that the NUP’s political bureau formed a committee to mediate between the two sides and they are developing an approach on the matter.

In a related development, the Sudanese Communist Party described the political crisis between the parties to the transitional government as "a power struggle over the control of state institutions."

The two sides of the government "rely on the texts of the rejected Constitutional Document and the Juba Agreement, which are both rejected at the national level and among the masses of conflict areas."

The left party "confirms that it is not siding with any party in this conflict, which is far from the interests of the people and the revolution and confirms its position calling for the overthrow of the government" concluded the statement.

The Communist Party rejects the participation of the military component and the Juba Peace Agreement saying the deal does not represent the two main rebel groups in the Nuba Mountains and Darfur region.

