Civil society body condemns inter-communal clashes in Warrap state

October 10, 2021 (JUBA) - Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) has strongly condemned the recent inter-communal violence among communities of South Sudan’s Warrap state, urging authorities to find immediate remedies to the conflict.
- Map of South Sudan showing Warrap state in red
More than 30 people were killed and scores injured in clashes involving the Thiik and Luachjang communities of Tonj East County and Lou Paher of Tonj North County last week, local officials said.
In a statement issued on Sunday, CEPO’s Executive Director, Edmund Yakani, said the situation in the two counties require government’s response before it escalates further.
“The deadly violence among communities in Tonj North and Tonj East is not new and political elites from the state are silent. No attempt has been made to mitigate violence,” he said.
Yakani urged South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir to intervene before the violence escalates.
“The political elites of Warrap, particularly from Tonj North and Tonj East counties, are largely to be blamed for the deadly violence between the Thiik and Luachjang communities,” he stressed.
Meanwhile, CEPO appealed to the Revitalized Transitional National Legislative Assembly (R-TNLA) to step up efforts to end the violence between Tonj North and Tonj East communities.
According to reports, the routine of intercommunal clashes in many parts of young nation prevails due to lack of efficient justice systems.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
What Makes an Uprising? 2021-09-03 17:29:45 By: Dr Lam Akol* In an undated article, Hon. Atem Garang de Kuek discussed what was required for an uprising in South Sudan to succeed as did three uprisings in the recent history of Sudan (...)
Is IGAD partly responsible for current confusion in South Sudan? 2021-08-21 09:41:17 By Bol Khan In April 2016, Radio Tamazuj posted and answered questions about the fainting Security arrangements or demilitarization of the capital, Juba as stipulated in 2015's signed ARCSS and (...)
South Sudan People Coalition for Civil Action (PCCA) is to create warlords 2021-08-19 11:06:28 By Steve Paterno In South Sudan, where just about everyone has access to guns (tons of them), and almost every ambitious politician is a potential warlord, any slight destabilization of the (...)
MORE