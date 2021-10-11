Civil society body condemns inter-communal clashes in Warrap state

October 10, 2021 (JUBA) - Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) has strongly condemned the recent inter-communal violence among communities of South Sudan’s Warrap state, urging authorities to find immediate remedies to the conflict.

Map of South Sudan showing Warrap state in red

More than 30 people were killed and scores injured in clashes involving the Thiik and Luachjang communities of Tonj East County and Lou Paher of Tonj North County last week, local officials said.

In a statement issued on Sunday, CEPO’s Executive Director, Edmund Yakani, said the situation in the two counties require government’s response before it escalates further.

“The deadly violence among communities in Tonj North and Tonj East is not new and political elites from the state are silent. No attempt has been made to mitigate violence,” he said.

Yakani urged South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir to intervene before the violence escalates.

“The political elites of Warrap, particularly from Tonj North and Tonj East counties, are largely to be blamed for the deadly violence between the Thiik and Luachjang communities,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, CEPO appealed to the Revitalized Transitional National Legislative Assembly (R-TNLA) to step up efforts to end the violence between Tonj North and Tonj East communities.

According to reports, the routine of intercommunal clashes in many parts of young nation prevails due to lack of efficient justice systems.

(ST)