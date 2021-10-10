 
 
 
Sudanese military delegation visits Israel

October 9, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese military officials including the deputy commander of the controversial Rapid Support Forces (RSF) recently visited Israel, several officials confirmed on Saturday.

Sudanese diplomatic sources said that a military and security delegation paid a secret visit to Israel this week.

The visiting delegation was headed by the RSF Second Commander Lt-Gen Abdel Rahim Hamdan and includes Lt-Gen Mirghani Idris Suleiman, Military Industry Corporation of Sudan.

Al-Sharq newspaper reported on Saturday that the delegation ended its visit to Israel and went to one of the Arab countries, without naming it.

Al-Arabiya TV reported that the Sudanese military delegation during the two-day visit met with Israeli National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata.

The relations with Israel have been managed by the military component since the meeting of the President of the Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, with former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Entebbe, Uganda, on 3 February 2020.

The civilian-led government said the normalization of relations with Israel should be endorsed by transitional parliament.

However, in April 2021, a joint meeting of the Sovereign Council and government approved the repeal of the Israel Boycott Law of 1958 which had banned diplomatic and economic ties with Israel.

A senior official in the government of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok told the "Sudan Tribune" on Saturday that the cabinet was not informed of the visit, adding that "such matters fall under the purview of the military component".

Also, it is not clear if the military delegation reached a cooperation deal with the Israeli officials who are keen to not appear as backing the military component which is in conflict with the civilian government.

On 6 January 2021, Sudan signed on to the Abraham Accords brokered by the Trump administration to normalize relations between Israel and Arab countries.

(ST)

