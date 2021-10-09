South Sudan fires agricultural bank director



October 8, 2021 (JUBA)- South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir sacked the leadership of the agricultural bank.

The Republican Order issued on Thursday night relieved Managing Director Rual Makuei Thiang and replaced him with Makur Makec Kuer.

Also, President Kiir removed Ujan Awan Ajan as the Deputy Managing Director and replaced him with Scopas Kojokiri Gonyi.

All the orders came into effect on Thursday 7th October.

(ST)