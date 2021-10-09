 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 9 October 2021

Sudan gov’t rejects Hemetti statements police, intelligence agencies

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Cabinet Affairs Minister Khalid Youssef (ST)October 8, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese government described statements by the deputy chairman of the Sovereign Council about the control of the police and intelligence services as a clear violation of the Constitutional Document.

In remarks to Sudanese secondary school teachers on Thursday, Mohamed Hamdan Hemetti said the police and the General Intelligence Service should remain under the control of the military component to avoid its use by the transitional civilian government to "oppress citizens", as he said.

In response to this statement on Friday, Cabinet Affairs Minister Khaled Omer Youssif emphasized that two security agencies have to be under the control of the civilian-led government.

"The statements of the Vice-Chairman of the Sovereign Council over the subordination of the security and police agencies to the military, are a clear violation of the Constitutional Document."

He added that the Document governing the transitional period "clearly states in Article 36 that the police are subject to the executive authority, and in Article 37 that the intelligence service is subject to the sovereign and executive authorities."

Hemetti’s statements come in the context of the escalating tension between the civil and military components after the failed coup attempt on September 21 and the refusal of the military to secure the seaports and vital roads in eastern Sudan.

The minister stressed that this statement constitutes a direct threat to the constitutional document and vowed to address it "in a serious and strict manner."

During the past two years, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok sought to promote a harmonious partnership between the civilian and military sides.

The current crisis should serve to correct the balance of power and to stick to the Constitutional Document as a basis for a democratic civil transition, wrote Madani Abbas a leading figure of the Forces for Freedom and Change on Friday.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What Makes an Uprising? 2021-09-03 17:29:45 By: Dr Lam Akol* In an undated article, Hon. Atem Garang de Kuek discussed what was required for an uprising in South Sudan to succeed as did three uprisings in the recent history of Sudan (...)

Is IGAD partly responsible for current confusion in South Sudan? 2021-08-21 09:41:17 By Bol Khan In April 2016, Radio Tamazuj posted and answered questions about the fainting Security arrangements or demilitarization of the capital, Juba as stipulated in 2015's signed ARCSS and (...)

South Sudan People Coalition for Civil Action (PCCA) is to create warlords 2021-08-19 11:06:28 By Steve Paterno In South Sudan, where just about everyone has access to guns (tons of them), and almost every ambitious politician is a potential warlord, any slight destabilization of the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Statemeny bu Hala al-Karib to UN Security Council on women conditions in Sudan 2021-09-15 11:59:16 Statement by Ms Hala Al-Karib to the UN Security Council 14 September 2021 Madam President, Excellencies, My name is Hala Al-Karib and I am the Regional Director of the Strategic Initiative (...)

Joint Communiqué on the visit of H.E. the Prime Minister of the Republic of Sudan to Juba 2021-08-23 11:23:26 19 – 21 August 2021 His Excellency Dr Abdallah Hamdok, Prime Minister of the Republic of the Sudan and Chairperson of IGAD, accompanied by Ministers of Defence, Foreign Affairs, Trade, (...)

S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.