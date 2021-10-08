 
 
 
Hemetti rejects police handover to civilian government

Mohamed Hamdan Daglo Hemetti (fille photo ST)October 7, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The Deputy-Chairman of the Sovereign Council dismissed allegations that they had demanded the removal of some civilian members from the Council but announced their refusal to leave the control of the police forces to the civilian government.

The military component in the collegial presidency suspended the meetings of the Sovereign Council after a public dispute between its chairman, Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, and its official spokesman and member, Mohamed al-Faki.

In addition, there were press reports claiming that the military component demanded al-Faki’s removal from the Council.

Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, "Hemedti," on Thursday denied demanding to dismiss any of the civilian members of the Sovereign Council.

"This is a baseless lie. People fabricate false reports," said.

Hemetti made his remarks before a delegation of Sudanese teachers supervising the Sudanese certificate exam on the occasion of World Teachers’ Day,

In a speech to the teachers’ delegation, which he posted on his Facebook page, he further stressed that the current crisis is not due to the imminent rotation of the Sovereign Council chairmanship to civilians.

In response to a statement by the ruling civilian coalition, he added they would not hand over the police to the civilian-led government.

"We will only hand over the police and the intelligence agency to an elected government," he said.

According to the Constitutional Document governing the transitional period, the police is under the control of the civilian cabinet that co-chairs the intelligence service with the military.

Hemetti wondered why they want to control the two security agencies while until recently they attacked it.

He pointed out that the General Intelligence Service demonstrated a rare efficiency to fight terrorist cells.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

