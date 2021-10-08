FFC-Minnawi calls to stop dealing with Sudan ’s ruling coalition

October 7, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - A group of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) led by Minni Minnawi called to stop dealing with the ruling coalition in Sudan until its reorganization and conclusion of an agreement on the representation of its membership.

Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok is making efforts to reconcile between the FFC components and the reintegration of a faction led by Minnawi.

On Wednesday, Hamdok briefed the FFC leadership about his contacts with the Sudan Liberation Movement- Minni Minnawi and the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) led by Gibril Ibrahim and joined this group recently.

A statement issued after the meeting stated that the ruling coalition welcomed the good offices made by the Prime Minister to reunite the groups that struggled against the former regime and expressed their willingness to reunite the FFC.

However, Suleiman Sandal JEM Political Secretary in the early hours of Friday disclosed on his Facebook page that they sent a letter to the Chairman of the Sovereign Council and the Prime Minister asking them to reconsider dealing with the ruling coalition until the reunification of the coalition.

We requested "the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers to stop any political or executive dealings with the Freedom and Change group, which hijacked the government, until they return to the founding platform," said Sandal.

Hamdok’s meeting with the FFC leaders came after a series of meetings with the military component to settle strife between the two parties following the coup attempt of September 21.

The Council of Ministers had tasked a committee led by Hamdok to meet the military component in order to resolve the conflict.

Differences between the FFC and the military component, from one part, and within the two factions of the coalition, on the other part, coincide with protests led by a tribal group in eastern Sudan.

A Beja group calls for the cancel an agreement for peace in eastern Sudan, but now they are demanding that the army taking over the reins of power in Sudan.

