 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 8 October 2021

South Sudan freezes bank accounts of pro-democracy groups

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 7, 2021 (JUBA) - The Central Bank of South Sudan has frozen accounts of advocacy groups in response to its involvement in the People’s Coalition for Civil Action (PCCA), which called for peaceful protests for regime change.

The October 6th letter, entitled Directive to Block the Bank Accounts of Organisation Connected to PCCA, seen by the Sudan Tribune, directed all commercial banks operating in South Sudan to block bank accounts of organizations connected to People’s Coalition for Civil Action.

“In reference to the above-mentioned subject, you are hereby directed to block all the bank accounts of the below organizations with immediate effect”, reads a letter signed by Moses Makur Deng, Director General at the bank responsible for Statistics and research and banking supervision.

Deng directed all managing directors of all commercial banks to block the bank of counts of four pro-democracy groups supporting transparency and accountability in the country.

The four groups are Sudd Institut, Okay Africa Foundation, Organisation for Responsive Governance and Foundation for Democracy and Accountable Governance.

The civil society groups denounced the "bankrupt political system" in South Sudan and called for peaceful protests for the resignation of President Salva Kiir and his First Deputy Riek Machar.

However, the nationwide peaceful protests of 30 August failed to materialize due to the massive deployment of security forces and preventive arrests across the country.

Amnesty International, last September, condemned the wave of repression after the arrest of civil society activists and a politician and the closure of a radio station and an academic think-tank.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What Makes an Uprising? 2021-09-03 17:29:45 By: Dr Lam Akol* In an undated article, Hon. Atem Garang de Kuek discussed what was required for an uprising in South Sudan to succeed as did three uprisings in the recent history of Sudan (...)

Is IGAD partly responsible for current confusion in South Sudan? 2021-08-21 09:41:17 By Bol Khan In April 2016, Radio Tamazuj posted and answered questions about the fainting Security arrangements or demilitarization of the capital, Juba as stipulated in 2015's signed ARCSS and (...)

South Sudan People Coalition for Civil Action (PCCA) is to create warlords 2021-08-19 11:06:28 By Steve Paterno In South Sudan, where just about everyone has access to guns (tons of them), and almost every ambitious politician is a potential warlord, any slight destabilization of the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Statemeny bu Hala al-Karib to UN Security Council on women conditions in Sudan 2021-09-15 11:59:16 Statement by Ms Hala Al-Karib to the UN Security Council 14 September 2021 Madam President, Excellencies, My name is Hala Al-Karib and I am the Regional Director of the Strategic Initiative (...)

Joint Communiqué on the visit of H.E. the Prime Minister of the Republic of Sudan to Juba 2021-08-23 11:23:26 19 – 21 August 2021 His Excellency Dr Abdallah Hamdok, Prime Minister of the Republic of the Sudan and Chairperson of IGAD, accompanied by Ministers of Defence, Foreign Affairs, Trade, (...)

S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.