Kiir, Aweil elders in talk over detented ex-governor

October 6, 2021 (JUBA) - President Salva Kiir and elders from the Aweil community have been holding talks over the detention of Kuel Aguer Kuel, former governor of Northern Bahr El-Ghazal.

Northern Bahr el Ghazal's former caretaker governor Kuel Aguer Kuel at his office on 7 March 2014 (ST)Governor Kuel was arrested by the security forces in August after he signed a petition on behalf of the group of intellectuals and activists demanding President Kiir and his first deputy in the coalition government to step down owing to the inability to implement the peace agreement which the parties have signed in 2018.

The group operating under the banner of the People’s Coalition for Civil Action (PCCA) also called for a protest after campaigning to hold the rally on 30th August 2021.

The governor’s family members say his health condition continues to deteriorate despite receiving treatment at a private hospital in Juba city. They appeal for bail to transfer him to Khartoum for further treatment.

Garang Deng Aguer, former Governor of Northern Bahr El Ghazal and one of the elders following the case with authorities told the Sudan Tribune on Wednesday that they have been talking to President Kiir to release the former governor on compassionate ground.

"The family come to us asking that we talk to the authorities, particularly president Salva Kiir himself to release him (Kuel)," Aguer said.

He added that their involvement as elders was in response to the pleas by the family and members of the community to step in due to his health conditions.

"We are not stepping as politicians but as elders of the community and because of his condition in the detention is not encouraging. The authorities need to give him permission to travel out for medical attention on our guarantee”, he says.

He commended President Kiir for allowing Kuel to seek medical care outside the detention, describing his condition to have improved after accessing medical services and care.

(ST)

