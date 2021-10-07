Sudan’s PM, ruling coalition meet over political crisis with military component



October 6, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and the leadership of the ruling coalition in Sudan discussed the dispute with the military component and the ongoing crisis in eastern Sudan.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday night confirmed that the Chairman of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burrhan and Hamdok, held a series of meetings to discuss the political crises in the country.

"The Prime Minister briefed members of the Central Leadership Council of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) on the outcome of his meetings with the Chairman of the Sovereign Council and members of the military component yesterday and today on these issues".

"Also, he briefed them on the meeting of the ministerial committee, formed by the Council of Ministers headed by Hamdok, with the President of the Sovereign Council in order to discuss the issue of eastern Sudan, considering the disruption of state institutions (under the power-sharing between the two components)".

It was purported that Hamdok failed to reach tangible results in meetings with al-Burhan and the military component.

The FFC leaders confirmed to Hamdok their commitment to the partnership in accordance with the constitutional document.

The statement added they reiterated their keenness to broaden the basis of the Coalition to include all the revolutionary forces and welcomed his contacts with the Justice and Equality Movement and the Sudan Liberation Movement-Minni Minnawi

Concerning eastern Sudan, the meeting admitted the need to address the cause of eastern Sudan people.

Further, they reaffirmed their determination to form the Legislative Council and to represent all the revolutionary forces.

It is worth mentioning that the military component has suspended the meetings of the Sovereign Council and joint bodies including the defence and security council.

(ST)