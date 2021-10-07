 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 7 October 2021

Sudan’s PM, ruling coalition meet over political crisis with military component

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Hamdok meets some political groups to discuss their proposals for FFC's unity on 27 July 2021 (ST photo)
October 6, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and the leadership of the ruling coalition in Sudan discussed the dispute with the military component and the ongoing crisis in eastern Sudan.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday night confirmed that the Chairman of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burrhan and Hamdok, held a series of meetings to discuss the political crises in the country.

"The Prime Minister briefed members of the Central Leadership Council of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) on the outcome of his meetings with the Chairman of the Sovereign Council and members of the military component yesterday and today on these issues".

"Also, he briefed them on the meeting of the ministerial committee, formed by the Council of Ministers headed by Hamdok, with the President of the Sovereign Council in order to discuss the issue of eastern Sudan, considering the disruption of state institutions (under the power-sharing between the two components)".

It was purported that Hamdok failed to reach tangible results in meetings with al-Burhan and the military component.

The FFC leaders confirmed to Hamdok their commitment to the partnership in accordance with the constitutional document.

The statement added they reiterated their keenness to broaden the basis of the Coalition to include all the revolutionary forces and welcomed his contacts with the Justice and Equality Movement and the Sudan Liberation Movement-Minni Minnawi

Concerning eastern Sudan, the meeting admitted the need to address the cause of eastern Sudan people.

Further, they reaffirmed their determination to form the Legislative Council and to represent all the revolutionary forces.

It is worth mentioning that the military component has suspended the meetings of the Sovereign Council and joint bodies including the defence and security council.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What Makes an Uprising? 2021-09-03 17:29:45 By: Dr Lam Akol* In an undated article, Hon. Atem Garang de Kuek discussed what was required for an uprising in South Sudan to succeed as did three uprisings in the recent history of Sudan (...)

Is IGAD partly responsible for current confusion in South Sudan? 2021-08-21 09:41:17 By Bol Khan In April 2016, Radio Tamazuj posted and answered questions about the fainting Security arrangements or demilitarization of the capital, Juba as stipulated in 2015's signed ARCSS and (...)

South Sudan People Coalition for Civil Action (PCCA) is to create warlords 2021-08-19 11:06:28 By Steve Paterno In South Sudan, where just about everyone has access to guns (tons of them), and almost every ambitious politician is a potential warlord, any slight destabilization of the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Statemeny bu Hala al-Karib to UN Security Council on women conditions in Sudan 2021-09-15 11:59:16 Statement by Ms Hala Al-Karib to the UN Security Council 14 September 2021 Madam President, Excellencies, My name is Hala Al-Karib and I am the Regional Director of the Strategic Initiative (...)

Joint Communiqué on the visit of H.E. the Prime Minister of the Republic of Sudan to Juba 2021-08-23 11:23:26 19 – 21 August 2021 His Excellency Dr Abdallah Hamdok, Prime Minister of the Republic of the Sudan and Chairperson of IGAD, accompanied by Ministers of Defence, Foreign Affairs, Trade, (...)

S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.