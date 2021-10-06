 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 6 October 2021

Sudan, SPLM-N Hilu to resume peace talks in Juba: mediator

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

South Sudan's Presidential Adviser for Security Affairs and Chairman of the Mediation Team, Tut Kew Gatluak (Sovereign Council photo)

October 5, 2021 (JUBA) - Peace talks between the Sudanese government and the non-signatory armed groups will resume in South Sudan’s capital Juba in the coming days, said the chief mediator.

“Consultations between and within the parties are going well,” said Tut Gatluak Presidential Adviser on Security Affairs on Tuesday.

During an interview with the Sudan Tribune on Tuesday, Gatluak expressed optimism that the upcoming period will witness a breakthrough in the talks between the parties to the conflict in Sudan.

“The parties have been allowed to consult with their constituencies, to talk to the communities and to all the stakeholders and friends of Sudan before official negotiations could resume,” he said.

On 15 June, talks on the framework agreement between the Sudanese government and the SPLM-N al-Hilu were adjourned for more consultations.

Divergences over the extent of the separation between the state and religion in Sudan prevented the two parties from signing a framework agreement more than three weeks after the start of direct meetings.

The South Sudan mediator said President Salva Kiir has held several rounds of discussions with Adam Aziz Alhilu and Abdel Wahid al-Nur to elicit their perspectives and to devise the way forward.

The day on which talks are scheduled to resume is yet to be announced.

During Gatluak’s visit to Khartoum, Sudanese officials reiterated their commitment to the peace process and pledged to send the government negotiating team to Juba soon.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What Makes an Uprising? 2021-09-03 17:29:45 By: Dr Lam Akol* In an undated article, Hon. Atem Garang de Kuek discussed what was required for an uprising in South Sudan to succeed as did three uprisings in the recent history of Sudan (...)

Is IGAD partly responsible for current confusion in South Sudan? 2021-08-21 09:41:17 By Bol Khan In April 2016, Radio Tamazuj posted and answered questions about the fainting Security arrangements or demilitarization of the capital, Juba as stipulated in 2015's signed ARCSS and (...)

South Sudan People Coalition for Civil Action (PCCA) is to create warlords 2021-08-19 11:06:28 By Steve Paterno In South Sudan, where just about everyone has access to guns (tons of them), and almost every ambitious politician is a potential warlord, any slight destabilization of the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Statemeny bu Hala al-Karib to UN Security Council on women conditions in Sudan 2021-09-15 11:59:16 Statement by Ms Hala Al-Karib to the UN Security Council 14 September 2021 Madam President, Excellencies, My name is Hala Al-Karib and I am the Regional Director of the Strategic Initiative (...)

Joint Communiqué on the visit of H.E. the Prime Minister of the Republic of Sudan to Juba 2021-08-23 11:23:26 19 – 21 August 2021 His Excellency Dr Abdallah Hamdok, Prime Minister of the Republic of the Sudan and Chairperson of IGAD, accompanied by Ministers of Defence, Foreign Affairs, Trade, (...)

S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.