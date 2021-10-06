Sudan, SPLM-N Hilu to resume peace talks in Juba: mediator

October 5, 2021 (JUBA) - Peace talks between the Sudanese government and the non-signatory armed groups will resume in South Sudan’s capital Juba in the coming days, said the chief mediator.

“Consultations between and within the parties are going well,” said Tut Gatluak Presidential Adviser on Security Affairs on Tuesday.

During an interview with the Sudan Tribune on Tuesday, Gatluak expressed optimism that the upcoming period will witness a breakthrough in the talks between the parties to the conflict in Sudan.

“The parties have been allowed to consult with their constituencies, to talk to the communities and to all the stakeholders and friends of Sudan before official negotiations could resume,” he said.

On 15 June, talks on the framework agreement between the Sudanese government and the SPLM-N al-Hilu were adjourned for more consultations.

Divergences over the extent of the separation between the state and religion in Sudan prevented the two parties from signing a framework agreement more than three weeks after the start of direct meetings.

The South Sudan mediator said President Salva Kiir has held several rounds of discussions with Adam Aziz Alhilu and Abdel Wahid al-Nur to elicit their perspectives and to devise the way forward.

The day on which talks are scheduled to resume is yet to be announced.

During Gatluak’s visit to Khartoum, Sudanese officials reiterated their commitment to the peace process and pledged to send the government negotiating team to Juba soon.

