Civilians, military have no common position on eastern Sudan crisis: Arman

October 5, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - There is no agreed approach between the civilian and military components on how to deal with the crisis of eastern Sudan, said on Monday Yasir Arman Political Adviser of the Prime Minister.

The Council of Minister Monday formed a committee headed by Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok to discuss a joint solution for the protests staged by a Beja tribal leader that led to close the terminals on the Red Sea and block the roads linking the region with the rest of the country.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera TV, Arman called for dialogue between the government and the eastern Sudan groups to settle the ongoing crisis, stressing it should not be used to achieve political agendas.

He further said the two components of the transitional authority have no common strategy on the eastern Sudan crisis.

"The civilian and military components of the (transitional) government do not share a strategy on how to deal with eastern Sudan," said the political adviser.

"They do not have a common vision and they did not adopt a joint position," he stressed.

Besides the eastern Sudan crisis, military and civilian partners are at odds over several issues including the al-Bashir handover to the ICC, reform of the security sector and the handover of the military companies.

Arman pointed that the eastern Sudan agreement was negotiated by the military, adding that the civilian government was represented in the negotiating delegation but the military-led it.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan rejected to deploy the security forces to protect the vital economic institutions saying there is a political crisis, not a security problem, pointing to the need to discuss with the tribal protesters.

In its statement of Monday, the cabinet warned against the negative effects of the roads’ closure by the partisans of the Hadandwa leader Mohamed Turk in terms of food, fuel supplies and medicines.

On Sunday, the government spokesperson said that the closure of ports on the Red Sea by the tribal group amounts to a crime against millions of Sudanese.

The main demand of the Beja group is to cancel the eastern Sudan peace agreement and to negotiate with them a new deal. Recently, they added the resignation of the civilian government and power handover to the military component

