South Sudan scraps visa requirement for Ugandan nationals

October 4, 2021 (JUBA) - Ugandans traveling to South Sudan will no longer have to pay for a visa required to enter into the young nation.

JPEG - 84.1 kb

In a notice issued by the South Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperatives, authorities said that Ugandans with valid travel documents will require no visa to enter the country.

“In the spirit of reciprocity, the gov’t of the Republic of South Sudan has directed the Ministry of Interior through its Directorate of Nationality Passport and Immigration to waive visa entry requirement for Ugandan citizens holding valid passports issued by the government of the republic of Uganda with effect from Monday October 4th, 2021? a statement issued on Friday reads in part.

“All entry and exit including our missions and embassies abroad are directed to comply with the directive,” it further stressed.

This comes just weeks after Ugandan announced it would waive visa fees for South Sudanese entering the country for a visit or general purpose in compliance with the East Africa Community (EAC) treaty.

Officials in South Sudan said the new move would assist the citizens of the two countries holding valid travelling documents to travel freely.

The agreement cancels a requirement to pay $50 effective October 4.

The move by the two trading partners in the East African Community will strengthen trade relations and bilateral cooperation.

Uganda and South Sudan have strong ties, with Uganda hosting a number of high profile South Sudan citizens and refuges.

South Sudan is Uganda’s second leading export destination in the EAC after Kenya.

(ST)

