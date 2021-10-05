4 ISIS militants killed in anti-terrorist raid: Sudan’s GIS

October 4, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s General Intelligence Service (GIS) on Monday killed four terrorists and arrested four others from different nationalities during a raid on their hideout in Khartoum.

Sudanese authorities have recently intensified security operations to dismantle terrorist cells in the capital, Khartoum.

"Joint security forces raided two sites in the Jabra neighbourhood after fresh intelligence about ISIS hideouts," said the GIS in a statement released on Monday.

The statement said that the operation resulted in "the killing of four elements of the terrorist cell and the arrest of four others, two in each site."

The militants killed a security member and injured three others.

The foreign ISIS elements opened fire on the security forces using a variety of weapons, including AK-47s, machine guns, and hand grenades, according to the GIS.

In another raid in Omdurman, Khartoum’s twin city on Sunday, the security forces arrested eight foreign elements.

The Sudanese authorities did not explain the sudden significant presence of the terrorist cells in the capital.

On 28 September, the GIS raided three sites in Khartoum. Five security officers were killed and arrested 11 ISIS militants.

The authorities said some of them are Egyptians and Nigerians without further details.

During the civil war in Libya, terrorist elements crossed to the neighbouring country via Khartoum.

