SRF leader rejects calls to cancel eastern Sudan agreement

October 3, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Hadi Idris Member of the Sovereign Council and Chairman of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front rejected the cancellation of the Eastern Sudan Agreement.

Hadi Idris (ST photo)Idris held a press conference on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Juba Peace Agreement (JPA), as the country experiences a grave crisis dual crisis.

Some tribal forces reject the peace agreement saying those who signed it do not represent them. On the other side, some signatory groups formed a political alliance challenging the ruling Forces for Freedom and Changes (FFC) which is in discord with the military component over the implementation of the Constitutional Document.

Idris stressed they reject calls to cancel the Juba Agreement for peace in eastern Sudan saying that all tracks have achieved great gains for the citizens.

"The failure to convene the conference on eastern Sudan issues as provided in the Juba Peace Agreement led to the outbreak of the current crisis," he said.

"The objectors have the right to open negotiations on the agreement to amend it," he said adding he remains optimistic about the ability to reach a deal satisfying all the parties.

A spokesman for the Sudanese government Sunday announced that the stocks of medicines and intravenous solutions will soon run out.

He expected a severe shortage if the terminals on the Red Seas continue to be closed and termed the port closure as a "crime against millions of Sudanese."

Since September 17, supporters of the Handawa tribal leader have closed the terminals on the Red Sea and roads linking Khartoum and eastern Sudan, to press the government to cancel the eastern Sudan agreement.

The military component, which controls the security services, refuses to intervene to ensure the transport of vital products saying it is a political matter that the government has to resolve.

Idriss said Juba Agreement has addressed the roots of the Sudanese crisis and stressed his full keenness to work with partners to achieve democratic transformation and stability in Sudan.

(ST)

