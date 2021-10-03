 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 3 October 2021

New coalition says Sudan’s FFC monopolizes power

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 2, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - 16 Political and armed groups signed a new charter calling for national consensus among the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and blamed some of its components for monopolizing power.

The new alliance gathers, among others, the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Minni Minnawi, Justice and Equality Movement of Gibril Ibrahim, Kush Liberation Movement, SPLM-N Ismail Jalab, Democratic Alliance for Social Justice of Ali Askouri.

They signed a new charter entitled "The National Consensus Charter for the Unity of the Forces of Freedom and Change"

The participants chanted a new version of the December Revolution slogan "Freedom, peace and justice, and unity is the people’s choice" instead of "Freedom, peace and justice, and revolution is the people’s choice".

In their speeches, Minnawi and Ibrahim denounced the monopoly of power by four components of the FFC saying they have excluded the other groups that participated with them in the struggle against the former regime.

Minnawi called to review all the appointments that took place after the collapse of the former regime.

While Ibrahim, in his speech, insisted on the need to review the Empowerment Removal Committee adding that "civil servants should not be removed for political affiliation".

We refuse "to deprive a citizen of working in public institutions because of his political affiliation. Also we refuse to take people’s money unfairly and defame them before completing the legal procedures", he added.

JEM leader has always voiced his opposition to the removal committee and called to task the courts with its attributions.

Ibrahim Alamin, a leading figure of the National Umma Party arrived at the meeting hall but left immediately pointing to the presence of members of the former regime.

The signing of the FFC consensus charter intervenes days after a failed coup attempt carried out by Islamists officers.

Also, the civilian and military components traded accusations over their responsibility for the slow pace of democratic reforms.

In a statement published on the official Facebook page of the Sudanese army, al-Burhan’s Media Adviser and the army Spokesman Tahir Abu Haja welcomed calls to return to the "founding platform" and described the Saturday meeting as "a return to truth and comprehensive national consensus."

"Those who refuse to return to the platform will be overtaken by events and will not be able to stand in the way of the sweeping mass current that expresses the will of the people who refuse to give priority to narrow partisan interest over the national interest, and who refuse to leave the fate of the revolution in the hands of a few who monopolize opportunities and lead the country according to their whims," he wrote without mentioning the FFC.

On Friday, the head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan sent a letter to the Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Chairperson of the Security Council for September Geraldine Byrne Nason of Ireland.

According to a statement by the Sovereign Council, al-Burhan reiterated his determination to protect the democratic transition in Sudan until the general elections which will take place within two years.

The ruling coalition FFC did not issue a statement in response to these developments.

Also, the other signatory groups of the Juba Peace Agreement did not comment on the establishment of the new alliance.

Al-Hadi Idriss, Member of the Sovereign Council and Chairperson of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front will hold a press conference on the first anniversary of the Juba Peace Agreement.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What Makes an Uprising? 2021-09-03 17:29:45 By: Dr Lam Akol* In an undated article, Hon. Atem Garang de Kuek discussed what was required for an uprising in South Sudan to succeed as did three uprisings in the recent history of Sudan (...)

Is IGAD partly responsible for current confusion in South Sudan? 2021-08-21 09:41:17 By Bol Khan In April 2016, Radio Tamazuj posted and answered questions about the fainting Security arrangements or demilitarization of the capital, Juba as stipulated in 2015's signed ARCSS and (...)

South Sudan People Coalition for Civil Action (PCCA) is to create warlords 2021-08-19 11:06:28 By Steve Paterno In South Sudan, where just about everyone has access to guns (tons of them), and almost every ambitious politician is a potential warlord, any slight destabilization of the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Statemeny bu Hala al-Karib to UN Security Council on women conditions in Sudan 2021-09-15 11:59:16 Statement by Ms Hala Al-Karib to the UN Security Council 14 September 2021 Madam President, Excellencies, My name is Hala Al-Karib and I am the Regional Director of the Strategic Initiative (...)

Joint Communiqué on the visit of H.E. the Prime Minister of the Republic of Sudan to Juba 2021-08-23 11:23:26 19 – 21 August 2021 His Excellency Dr Abdallah Hamdok, Prime Minister of the Republic of the Sudan and Chairperson of IGAD, accompanied by Ministers of Defence, Foreign Affairs, Trade, (...)

S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.