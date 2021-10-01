Costello Garang Ring Lual , SSPM leader (ST photo)

September 30, 2021 (JUBA)- A South Sudanese presidential adviser and ambassadors from European countries union met and held talks over peace implementation process.

Costello Garang Riiny Lual, an adviser to the presidency said he has started receiving and holding meetings with foreign ambassadors and different stakeholders to begin to discuss and solicit views about how key members of the international.

“I started, as advisor to the presidency, the first diplomatic activities of my office in Juba. I had fruitful meetings with ambassadors to discuss about implementation of the peace and progresses which have been made," Lual said in statement from his office.

He added, "We also touched bases on development issues, particularly things relating to health, humanitarian support, education and physical infrastructure”.

Lual is the chairman of South Sudan patriotic movement, one of the umbrella group of South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) participating in the coalition government.

The presidential advisor’s deputy represents SSOA in the government as one of the five vice presidents stipulated in the 2018 revitalized agreement which provides for creation of advisory positions to be filled by representatives of the parties. His group got one slot, and another was filled by a faction of the ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition under the leadership of the first vice president Riek Machar.

(ST)