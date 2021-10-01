Sudanese rally in support of civilian-led transition

September 30, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Thousands of Sudanese took to the street on Thursday to express their support for the civilian-led transition in the country two years after a popular revolution.

The rally came days after a failed attempt by the Islamist military and bickering between Abdel Fatah al-Burhan and his deputy from one side and Mohamed al-Faki a member of the Sovereign Council and head of the Empowerment Removal Committee from the other side.

The demonstrators chanted slogans calling for the civil state and supported the rotation of the Sovereign Council presidency to civilians.

"No guardianship over the people" or "Power to the people."

These slogans were also a response to al-Burhan statements that they are the guardians of the transition in Sudan.

The participants in the rally arrived from Madani in central Sudan. Another train transporting people from Atbara had been delayed twice due to unexplained rail sabotage.

The Sudanese Communist Party which in principle calls to bring down Hamdok’s government also called its supporters to take part in the demonstrations.

The marches coming from different directions converged to the headquarters of the Empowerment Removal Committee which is now perceived as the bastion of the pro-democracy forces.

The police fired tear gas to disperse the rally when a group of demonstrators threw stones at the police forces tasked with the protection of the demonstration.

The huge popular mobilisation in support of the transition was seen as positive think encouraging the civilian forces after a wave of criticism for the performances of the Hamdok government.

Recently, the military component openly spoke about the failure of the civilian-led government to achieve the needed economic reforms and described them as power mongers who do not care about the hardship of people.

on 24 September, al-Faki said that the civilians should take the chairmanship of the Sovereign Council from the military in November, adding that some members of the collegial presidency asked for a legal position before to determine that the date of the rotation.



(ST)