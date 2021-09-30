 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 30 September 2021

Lack of funds hampering water development projects: minister

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 29, 2021 (JUBA) – Lack of funds is hindering the smooth implementation of a comprehensive master plan developed by South Sudan’s Water Resource and Irrigation ministry, a government official said on Wednesday.

JPEG - 28.6 kb
Manawa Peter Gatkuoth

Irrigation minister, Manawa Peter Gatkouth said his ministry still lacks the funds needed for smooth implementation and execution of annual strategic plans.

“There is no proper implementation and execution of approved annual budget as proposed [and] that is why budgets are approved, but not implemented as planned,” he told Sudan Tribune.

According to the minister, with the current incidences of flooding, areas covered by fresh water resources could have increased to control the floods.

“Climate change induced - flooding has become a major threat to the lives, livelihood, property and dignified living conditions of large numbers of people across South Sudan,” he explained.

Gatkouth said despite the huge development opportunities, communities in flood-hit areas suffer and are isolated from major development activities in the country, leaving them to carry on with rudimentary agricultural practices which do not yield tangible socio-economic breakthroughs in their livelihoods.

He further said claims made are returned back to line ministries from the Ministry of Finance, which are resubmitted for approval in the next financial budget.

“The Ministry of Finance should change its policy in regard to the execution of budget approval,” said Gatkouth.

Heavy rains, according to United Nations estimates, have caused widespread flooding which has so far affected more than 400,000 people as the rainy season continues.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What Makes an Uprising? 2021-09-03 17:29:45 By: Dr Lam Akol* In an undated article, Hon. Atem Garang de Kuek discussed what was required for an uprising in South Sudan to succeed as did three uprisings in the recent history of Sudan (...)

Is IGAD partly responsible for current confusion in South Sudan? 2021-08-21 09:41:17 By Bol Khan In April 2016, Radio Tamazuj posted and answered questions about the fainting Security arrangements or demilitarization of the capital, Juba as stipulated in 2015's signed ARCSS and (...)

South Sudan People Coalition for Civil Action (PCCA) is to create warlords 2021-08-19 11:06:28 By Steve Paterno In South Sudan, where just about everyone has access to guns (tons of them), and almost every ambitious politician is a potential warlord, any slight destabilization of the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Statemeny bu Hala al-Karib to UN Security Council on women conditions in Sudan 2021-09-15 11:59:16 Statement by Ms Hala Al-Karib to the UN Security Council 14 September 2021 Madam President, Excellencies, My name is Hala Al-Karib and I am the Regional Director of the Strategic Initiative (...)

Joint Communiqué on the visit of H.E. the Prime Minister of the Republic of Sudan to Juba 2021-08-23 11:23:26 19 – 21 August 2021 His Excellency Dr Abdallah Hamdok, Prime Minister of the Republic of the Sudan and Chairperson of IGAD, accompanied by Ministers of Defence, Foreign Affairs, Trade, (...)

S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.