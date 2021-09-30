Juba, Khartoum to open border crossings on October 1

September 29, 2021 (JUBA) - Authorities in Sudan and South Sudan have agreed to officially open their border crossings on October 1, a South Sudanese official disclosed.
Speaking to Sudan Tribune on Wednesday, the presidential advisor on security affairs, Tut Gatluak Manime said preparations are currently underway to open border crossings between the two countries for regular traffic flow and trade.
He said seven border crossings, including river transport at Joda, a border point between Sudan’s White Nile state and south Sudan’s Upper Nile state will open.
“Preparations are complete so that on Friday, God willing, the seven border crossings will be officially opened. The security teams on both sides of the two countries are on the ground already”, explained Manime.
The border between the two countries was closed in 2011 when relations deteriorated after South Sudan seceded. Khartoum at the time blamed South Sudan for supporting the SPLA-North rebels in Sudan’s Southern Kordofan and the Blue Nile region.
Observers say opening of border crossings will ease movement of goods and people.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
What Makes an Uprising? 2021-09-03 17:29:45 By: Dr Lam Akol* In an undated article, Hon. Atem Garang de Kuek discussed what was required for an uprising in South Sudan to succeed as did three uprisings in the recent history of Sudan (...)
Is IGAD partly responsible for current confusion in South Sudan? 2021-08-21 09:41:17 By Bol Khan In April 2016, Radio Tamazuj posted and answered questions about the fainting Security arrangements or demilitarization of the capital, Juba as stipulated in 2015's signed ARCSS and (...)
South Sudan People Coalition for Civil Action (PCCA) is to create warlords 2021-08-19 11:06:28 By Steve Paterno In South Sudan, where just about everyone has access to guns (tons of them), and almost every ambitious politician is a potential warlord, any slight destabilization of the (...)
MORE