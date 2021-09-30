 
 
 
Police officer, brother shot dead in Western Equatoria state

September 29, 2021 (JUBA) – A South Sudanese police officer was on Monday shot dead at his Western Equatoria state residence, causing panic among the public.

The map of Western Equatoria in red

Brigadier General Abraham Chol, the Maridi county police director was killed alongside his brother John Mabior at around 9:00pm local time.

The motive behind the killing of the two remains unclear.

Speaking to Sudan Tribune on Wednesday, the acting Executive Director of the county, John Hezekiah Paul said the situation is now calm as investigations continue.

“Calm has returned to the area. The situation was tense on Tuesday. There was panic and fear. People were confused and looked worried because this was the incident involving a senior officer. It was a big surprise and so there was no movement in town. All shops were closed but finally we managed to control the situation. We talked to the family of the victims and everyone. This allowed the body to be taken to the church for prayers and restored calm”, he explained.

Paul said security personnel were alerted immediately after gunshots were heard.

“I was told after contacting the director of the security in the county that the inspector of police and his brother have been shot dead at their home. I felt bad and told others”, he noted.

Authorities say security forces have put in place measures to arrest the perpetrators and transport the body of the late police officer to Lakes state for burial.

(ST)

