South Sudan set to reciprocate visa fee for Ugandans

September 28, 2021 (JUBA)- South Sudan says it is ready to reciprocate the decision taken by the Ugandan government to waive visas for it’s nationals entering the country.

"We are waiting for the decision of the council of ministers. Once we received a go head directives, we will direct our officers and officials at all entry points for execution”, South Sudanese Director-General of Immigration, Passports, Nationality, and Civil Registry Gen. Atem Marol Biar said Tuesday.

Minister of Information Michael Makuei Lueth told reporters in Juba on Friday that the government will reciprocate so that they are on the same page with the countries in the region.

“We will do the same Since the Ugandans have done it. We are members of the East African Community”, Minister Lueth, who speaks for the government said without elaborating

The Ugandan deputy prime minister and a minister for East African Affairs Rebeca Kadaga said her country had given South Sudan 30 days to reciprocate, failure of which her country would revoke the decision and revert to the current arrangement in which nationals of the countries pay visa fees.

The young natio was admitted to the East African Community (EAC) as a full member in October 2016, after three years of accession negotiations. Observers are keen to point out that it is a requirement that an aspirant for membership in the bloc must commit to abide by its key obligations. These obligations include compliance with the terms of The Treaty of Establishment, existing protocols, laws already passed by the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) and, binding agreements and Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU) which the bloc has already entered with third parties.

(ST)