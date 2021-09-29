 
 
 
Wednesday 29 September 2021

ISIS militants kill 5 Sudanese security members

September 28, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The General Intelligence Service (GIS) announced on Tuesday that 5 of its members were killed and another wounded, during a raid against a cell affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS) residing in three locations in the capital, Khartoum.

For nearly two decades, Sudan was a state sponsor of terrorism for harbouring militants from several neighbouring countries. The former regime, also, tolerated the activities of Sudanese groups inside the country.

"Based on intelligence about a terrorist cell affiliated with ISIS, a security operation was carried out to arrest its members based in the neighbourhoods of Jabra and Al-Azhari" located south of Khartoum, said GIS in a statement on Tuesday.

11 foreign terrorists of different nationalities have been arrested during this operation.

The ISIS members in Jabra opened fire on the security forces killing five of them including two officers, three non-commissioned officers, and wounded an officer.

The Sudanese authorities further said that the killers escaped. Unconfirmed reports say three of the fugitives were arrested in Khartoum North.

Police sources told Sudan Tribune that the terrorist group ambushed GIS members.

The official statement did not mention any deaths among ISIS militants.

Al-Sudani newspaper, quoting sources, reported that the security force that carried out the raid was not properly equipped.

New year attacks
A terrorism expert al-Hadi Mohamed al-Amin suggested that the cell was planning to carry out attacks in Khartoum, on new year’s day, when dozens of foreigners celebrate it in public places.

Al-Amin expected the presence of other cells in the Sudanese capital without excluding the possibility of new terrorist attacks pointing out that the political situation in Sudan is conducive for the spread of violence.

The expert further said that the fact that all the cell members are foreigners indicate that it is easy for them to enter the country and some of them got Sudanese nationality.

"The logistics such as weapons or other things, in addition to the housing, were mostly provided with the help of Sudanese accomplices," he stressed.

(ST)

