UNITAMS chief urges dialogue between Sudan’s transition parties

September 27, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Volker Perthes, Head of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) called for dialogue between the Sovereign Council members to ensure the successful democratic transition.

Perthes met with Mohamed Hamdan Daglo "Hemetti", Mohamed al-Faki and Mohamed Hassan Eltaishi on Monday urging military and civilians sides to meet and find a compromise on contentious issues

"I listened to their views and urged them to stop the escalation and return to dialogue between all components of the transitional government," said Perthes in a tweet on Monday.

After the Islamist coup, the military rejected blames by the civilian forces that the non-implementation of the security reforms and refusal to sack Islamist officers from the army pave the way for coups d’etat.

In return, the head of the Sovereign Council Gen al-Burhan and his deputy Hemetti said the civilian failed to address the economic hardship but they would remain the guardians of the transition. For their part, the civilians mobilized the street and warned against any setback.

The strife showed the fragile partnership between the two sides and the importance of the international community role to accompany this democratic transition in Sudan.

French envoy meets Hamdok



Jen-Michel Dumont, France’s Special Envoy to Sudan on Monday met with the Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok to express his country support to the civilian-led transition in Sudan.

"I arrived in Khartoum to express France’s support for the civilian-led transitional government, after the failed coup attempt," he said after the meeting.

The visiting French diplomat underscored the need for continued partnership between the civilian and military components adding all the parties should cooperate to achieve reforms and improve living conditions in the country.

Dumont’s visit to Khartoum comes before the U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman who is expected in Khartoum in the coming days.

(ST)