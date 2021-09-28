Two Sudanese armed groups form new FFC faction

September 27, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - A prominent member in the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) confirmed the formation of a separate faction of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) they lead together with the Sudan Liberation Movement of Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM).

Political and civil society forces in addition to several armed groups signatory of the Juba Peace Agreement agreed on 8 September to reunite the FFC in response to an initiative by Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

JEM refused to sign the new charter and called to amend it. The group said that decisions be taken by consensus, not the majority and the representation of the forces should be determined according to their weight.

Suleiman Sandal JEM Political Secretary told the Sudan Tribune they launched this new alliance because "some small groups" hijacked the ruling coalition to implement their agenda.

"We have no other choice but to establish a broad and comprehensive national alternative and present our platform to the Sudanese people," he said.

During the peace process in Juba, the SLM-MM split from the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) accusing "small groups" including JEM of controlling the decision making in the alliance of the armed group.

After the signing of the peace agreement, JEM leadership was criticized for its "pro-Islamists" positions. Also, JEM leaders criticized the Empowerment Removal Committee and called to dissolve it.

Besides JEM and SLM-MM, The FFC (2) includes an SPLM-N faction led by Khamis Jalab, Mohamed Ali Quraishi, head of the Third Front, Tamazuj and al-Amin Daoud, (ex) head of the Popular Front for Liberation and Justice. as well as other groups.

The new alliance says Ibrahim al-Amin a leading figure in the National Umma Party and Mohamed Ismat head of a Unionist group joined them. However, the two politicians issued statements dismissing the claim.

"We have a national, moral and political responsibility to spare the country any dangers or political crisis," said Sandal.

The presence of two signatory groups outside the ruling coalition would not affect the implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement but would create strained relations between them and the main FFC groups, say observers.

Minnawi calls to reunite FFC

On Monday, Minnawi discussed with Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok the political situation after the failed coup attempt and verbal war between the civilian and military components.

In a statement released after the meeting, the cabinet said Minnawi condemned the attempt and called for the unity of the FFC groups to prevent similar adventures in the future.

"The ongoing crisis is not between FFC and the military component, but the crisis of FFC itself," added Minnawi who called to reform the coalition according to the statement.

