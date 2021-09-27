Sudanese officials say oil flow through Port Sudan resumed

Some tribal protesters block the Khartoum Port Sudan road on 17 September 2021 (ST photo)

September 27, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council has acknowledged the resumption in oil flow to Port Sudan, days after protests in eastern Sudan disrupted production in its northern oil fields.

The move, SUNA reported, followed a meeting between the government delegation led by Lt. Gen, Shamseddeen Kabbashi, the Red Sea Security Committee and the Higher Council for Beja chieftains headed by Mohammed Al-Amin Terk.

The meeting agreed on safe passage of oil from South Sudan to Sudan through Bashair.

During the meeting, government delegation presented a number of proposals to solve the East Sudan issue, including reopening ports and national roads as well as holding of a comprehensive conference for the people of Eastern Sudan.

Lt. Gen Kabbashi, who chaired the meeting, announced the security of the civil movement of the Supreme Council of Beja Higher Council until a final agreement is reached on the pending issues.

He also received, at the conclusion of the meeting, a memorandum containing demands of the people of eastern Sudan which the head of the Supreme Council of Beja chiefdoms handed to him.

On Sunday, Kabashi and the accompanying government delegation also witnessed the end of disruption of oil flow at the Bashayer terminal and the resumption of South Sudan’s oil exports.

The head of the government delegation also addressed the Beja youth who were closing the Bashayer port praising the peaceful behaviour during the protests and their cooperation with the state government by allowing the entry of basic commodities through ports and airports.

Last week, a tribal group rejecting the Juba Peace Agreement in eastern Sudan closed the roads leading to the maritime ports on the Red Sea. On Sunday the Hadandaw group closed the Bashayer crude oil export terminal, located 25 km south of Port Sudan.

(ST)