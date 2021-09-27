 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 27 September 2021

Expedite demilitarisation process in Tambura, CEPO urges government

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 26, 2021 (JUBA) – South Sudan government should support efforts by the Joint Defence Board (JDB) to expedite demilitarisation procesa in Tambura County of Western Equatoria State to mitigate violence, a civil society body said.

PNG - 51.2 kb
The map of Western Equatoria in red

In a statement issued on Monday, Community Empowerment for Progress Organisation (CEPO) expressed concerns over disputes and violence fuelled by social media messages from a section of the country’s citizens.

“This [social media posts] is bad and worrying. The social media trend on Tambura disputes is fuelling and building up attitudes for violence and creating fear on the population,” said CEPO’s Executive Director, Edmund Yakani.

He appealed to the national government to mitigate insecurity in Tambura by supporting the JDB.

“The national government needs to confirm to the nation if the violence in Tambura is leading to formation of armed youth groups from the conflict communities,” stressed Yakani.

According to Yakani, the humanitarian situation of internally displaced persons in Tambura needs to be urgently addressed. He appealed to the political elites to take responsibility to make peace prevail.

“This trend of creating armed group for youth of the conflicting parties is unaccepted and the national government should intervene,” he said.

In the last few months, Tambura County has witnessed violent clashes involving elements of the armed opposition (SPLA-IO) and forces loyal to Gen. James Nando who defected from the SPLA-IO to South Sudan army (SSPDF) last year.

The conflict in Tambura, local officials say, has displaced more than 80,000 people from their homes and remain in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What Makes an Uprising? 2021-09-03 17:29:45 By: Dr Lam Akol* In an undated article, Hon. Atem Garang de Kuek discussed what was required for an uprising in South Sudan to succeed as did three uprisings in the recent history of Sudan (...)

Is IGAD partly responsible for current confusion in South Sudan? 2021-08-21 09:41:17 By Bol Khan In April 2016, Radio Tamazuj posted and answered questions about the fainting Security arrangements or demilitarization of the capital, Juba as stipulated in 2015's signed ARCSS and (...)

South Sudan People Coalition for Civil Action (PCCA) is to create warlords 2021-08-19 11:06:28 By Steve Paterno In South Sudan, where just about everyone has access to guns (tons of them), and almost every ambitious politician is a potential warlord, any slight destabilization of the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Statemeny bu Hala al-Karib to UN Security Council on women conditions in Sudan 2021-09-15 11:59:16 Statement by Ms Hala Al-Karib to the UN Security Council 14 September 2021 Madam President, Excellencies, My name is Hala Al-Karib and I am the Regional Director of the Strategic Initiative (...)

Joint Communiqué on the visit of H.E. the Prime Minister of the Republic of Sudan to Juba 2021-08-23 11:23:26 19 – 21 August 2021 His Excellency Dr Abdallah Hamdok, Prime Minister of the Republic of the Sudan and Chairperson of IGAD, accompanied by Ministers of Defence, Foreign Affairs, Trade, (...)

S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.