Uganda asks South Sudan to waive visa fees

September 25, 2021 (KAMPALA) - The government has given South Sudan a one-month ultimatum to waive visa fees for Ugandan nationals seeking to enter the country. This follows Uganda’s decision to waive visa fees for South Sudanese entering Uganda which will take effect on October 1.

Speaking to the media, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs Rebecca Kadaga said that South Sudan is expected to reciprocate this by October 31.

She says if South Sudan doesn’t reciprocate the waiver, Uganda will reinstate the fees for South Sudanese as well.

According to Kadaga, the decision follows the summit of the East African Community Heads of State in Nairobi in February 2021, when President Salva Kiir appealed to the neighbouring countries for a visa waiver, particularly between South Sudan, Kenya, and Uganda.

According to Kadaga, the move is expected to facilitate trade and investment in the region.

Concerning the security of truckers along the Juba-Nimule route, the minister said that the different illegal roadblocks on the highways have been removed, while the Government of South Sudan has deployed in hotspots and security has been provided for Ugandans entering South Sudan.

(ST)