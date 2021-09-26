FFC say military seek to spread chaos in Sudan

September 25, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) Saturday accused the military component of exploiting the political crises to spread chaos in the country and undermine the transition to civilian-led democratic rule.

The followers of Mohamed Turk, a tribal leader of the Hadandawa tribe who rejects the peace agreement for eastern Sudan, are blocking the roads and shut down the pipeline preventing the exportation of the Sudanese and South Sudanese oil.

However, the military component refuses to intervene to stop the security threat and protect the vital economic facilities.

Lt-Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan stated on Thursday that the eastern Sudan crisis should be resolved by Prime Minister Hamdok.

Speaking in a talk show on Sudan TVon Saturday, FFC leading members said that the military component is preparing to remove the civilian government through the insecurity in eastern Sudan and Kordofan.

"It is not necessary to topple the civilian government through weapons. This can be done by exploiting political issues in some regions to create chaos and insecurity. This is part of a strategy aiming to overthrow the civilian government," said Taha Osman, a member of the Empowerment Removal Committee.

Alwathiq al-Brair, Secretary of the National Umma Party, said sarcastically that they learnt for the first time from al-Burhan on Thursday that protecting the vital economic facilities is the responsibility of Prime Minister Hamdok.

"This is part of the core duties of the military component," he stressed.

The Sudanese Ministry of Oil on Saturday announced that the closure of oil terminals at Port Sudan affected the oil pumping from the production areas. The ministry added that the country has a stock for 10 days only.

The tribal leader now demands the cancellation of the eastern Sudan peace agreement and the establishment of a military government to replace the civilian-led government.

Gaafar Hassan a leading member of the FFC and the Unionist Alliance said they were surprised by al-Burhan.

Instead of condemning the putschists, he sought to justify the failed coup claiming that the government failed to settle the economic crisis, Hassan said.

"Al-Burhan’s statements raised questions about their purpose," he added.

Hemetti attacks

Mohamed Hamdan Daglo "Hemetti" deputy head of the Sovereign Council and General Commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Mohamed al-Faki the spokesman of the collegial presidency who voiced his rejection of the military’s guardianship of the democratic transition.

Hemetti asserted that would not sit with Al-Faki at the same table unless a political agreement was reached to allow the participation of new political forces in the government.

The military leader said that the criticism directed at the military was due to the military’s call for a national accord involving more political forces in the transitional government.

Taha rejected calls for a "National Accord", saying it aims to weaken the civilian component.

"Accord with whom? All the revolution’s forces have been united on September 8, except for two parties. Talking about other forces is part of the coup attempt because it aims to bring force similar to the previous regime," he said.

FFC leaders say this call for national accord coincides with the end of the term of al-Burhan at the chairmanship of the Sovereign Council as it should be chaired by a civilian next November.

(ST)