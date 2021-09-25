Military component has no guardianship over transition in Sudan: civilian forces

September 24, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The civilian component of the Sovereign Council on Friday rejected al-Burhan’s statements about the guardianship of the military over the democratic transition.

Divergences surfaced between the civilian and military parties to the transitional process in Sudan following the recent coup attempt.

The civilian government urged the military component to expedite the security reforms and to sack the Islamist elements from the army. While the Head of the Sovereign Council pointed to the divisions between the forces of the ruling coalition.

In an interview with Sudan TV on Friday evening, Mohamed al-Faki, Spokesman of the Sovereign Council said that al-Burhan statements’ about the divisions in the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) aim to give the military the control of the transition in Sudan.

He added that they strongly reject what al-Burhan said about their guardianship of the transitional process.

"No, you are not a guardian. The guardian is the people. You are a partner with a proportion known to everyone and specified in the Constitutional Document. There is no guardianship over the people (...). We are equal partners in this Document," he tressed.

During the first year of the transition and until recently the political cohabitation with the military component remained the slogan of the civilian-led cabinet of Abdallah Hamdok.

However, al-Burhan’s resistance to reform of the security sector posed a big challenge to the continuation of this one teamwork spirit.

In response to calls by the head of the Sovereign Council to include more forces in the FFC, al-Faki said that al-Burhan seeks, in fact, to bring specific people to the ruling coalition.

This "is unacceptable and we will never allow it," he stressed.

Some FFC leaders speak about attempts by the military to divide the FFC groups and to bring friendly new actors to the coalition from different forces including a splinter faction led by Minni Minnawi.

After the failed coup, Minnawi slammed the FFC saying they do not represent the whole forces of the historical coalition.

He further pointed to the "Overture towards the components of the alliance to fortify the transitional period is the treatment" for the current crisis.

The Governor of the Darfur region had split from the Sudanese Revolutionary Front and refused calls to reunite the FFC while the other groups signatory of the Juba Peace Agreement rejoined the ruling coalition following an initiative by the prime minister.

Al-Faki disclosed that there is a complete stalemate in the reforms due to the deteriorated relations between the military and civilians components.

He said the military component obstructs the appointment of the new chief justice and other major reforms.

Also, he hinted at the existence of divergence about the date of the rotation of the Sovereign Council’s presidency from the military component to the civilians.

"One of the Council members requested a legal opinion (fatwa) from the Ministry of Justice to determine the date of the rotation to the civilian component," he said.

"But for us, it should take place next November," he asserted.

