Burhan comes close to admitting Islamists’ involvement in failed coup

September 23, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council on Thursday pointed to the involvement of civilians in the failed coup attempt but stopped short of admitting they were Islamists.

Earlier this week, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok said the coup was orchestrated by the former regime emphasizing the participation of civilians affiliated with the dissolved National Congress Party participated in the attempt.

However, al-Burhan, the army spokesperson and other senior military officials dismissed the involvement of the Islamists in the attempt.

"The preparations for the coup involved some army officers and civilians that we will disclose their political affiliation at the end of the investigation," al-Burhan said in an interview with AlHadath TV Thursday.

He added that there were "political fingers" behind all the military coups that occurred in Sudan.

The Commander in Chief of the Sudanese army said these civilians will be referred to justice once the investigation concluded while the military will face military courts.

He disclosed they had intelligence about the coup but they did not detain them before because they wanted to arrest the putschists in flagrante delicto to facilitate the role of military justice.

"We wanted to arrest them in the act so that the coup attempt will be easy to prove," he stressed.

Hamdok and the leaders of the Forces for Freedom and Changes (FFC) pointed an accusing finger at al-Burhan saying he delays the reforms of the security sector and refuses to sack the Islamist militaries from the army.

They added that this situation paved the way in the past and continue to enable the Islamists to carry out attempts to seize power.

In return, al-Burhan says if the political forces settle their difference and stopped their quarrels, the Islamists would not have an opportunity to try to take power.

The head of the Sovereign Council reassured that the army supports the democratic transition and holding general elections at the end of the 4-year period.

He also affirmed his support for the initiative of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok (The Way Forward) to reunite the FFC forces and achieve the goals of the transitional period.

In a related development, police forces dispersed a demonstration supporting Prime Minister Hamdok and the transitional government near the presidential palace.

Eyewitnesses told Sudan Tribune that military vehicles crowded with soldiers continued to roam the streets near the Republican Palace, dispersing hundreds of demonstrators who kept chanting slogans calling for total control of power by the civilians.

(ST)