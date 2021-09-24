September 22, 2021 (JUBA) - South Sudan on Wednesday condemned a military attempt to take over power from Sudan’s transitional government, urging the latter to hold responsible those involved in the failed coup.

Al-Burhan speaks to the media flanked by Hamdok after the end of the mutiny of GIS forces (ST photo)

President Salva Kiir, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said he had spoken on Tuesday and Wednesday to two both the Chairman of the Sudan Transitional Sovereign Council, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

The two leaders, he stated, assured him that the situation would normalise.

"His Excellency the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, had telephone conversations with the Chairman of the Sudan Transitional Sovereign Council, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and Prime Minister Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, yesterday after the Sudanese Army successfully thwarted the coup attempt. This morning, His Excellency the President, held another phone conversation with Prime Minister Hamdok. On behalf of the Republic of South Sudan, President Kiir communicated his condemnation of the coup attempt. He also pledged full support and solidarity with the Transitional Government and the People of Sudan in their efforts to achieve the legitimate aspirations and hopes of the December Revolution. His Excellency, President Salva Kiir, also urges the IGAD leaders to condemn this attack on the democratic transition in Sudan”, partly reads the statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

Kiir expressed disapproval of the military take of the transitional government, saying it would dent efforts of the transitional government to implement the peace agreement.

"The government of the Republic of South Sudan strongly condemn this failed coup attempt and urge the Sudanese government to hold accountable all those involved”, continued the statementsl.

It added, “The Government of South Sudan also condemns any external interference intended to derail the peaceful transition that is currently underway in Sudan. We emphasize our firm position in rejecting the use of military means to undermine the power of the people and the leadership of the Transitional Government. Such unconstitutional shortcuts aimed at blocking the democratic political transition in Sudan should not be allowed to derail the efforts of the Sudanese people”.

The South Sudanese leader, however, called the parties involved and other stakeholders in Sudan to embrace peaceful dialogue and protect the Transitional Government so that they do not reverse the democratic gains made during this transitional period.

Separately, South Sudan’s Foreign Affairs ministry urged all the parties to the Transitional Government in Sudan to cooperate to achieve the dreams of the people.

"We once again reaffirm our support to full implementation of the Peace Agreement in Sudan and urge the parties to recommit to it as the best path forward to achieve the legitimate goals of the Sudanese Revolution”, a statement issued read in part.

(ST)