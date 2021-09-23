Security Council condemns Sudan’s coup attempt

September 22, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations Security Council condemned the failed coup in Sudan and voiced its support to the civilian-led government.
The attempt took place on Tuesday morning while a tribal leader in eastern Sudan affiliated with the former regime led a protest movement aiming to disturb the national economy.
"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the attempt on 21 September to disrupt Sudan’s transition by force," reads a statement issued on Wednesday.
The 15 members further "reiterated their full support to Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in his endeavours to see Sudan through a successful transition" towards a democratic and prosperous future.
Hamdok and the civilian forces in Sudan said the coup was orchestrated and implemented by military elements belonging to the former regime and directed their criticism to the military complement in the transitional authority for its rejection to reform the army and sack these elements.
The statement urged the Sudanese parties to engage constructively with the national initiative known as “The National Crisis and Issues of the Transition – The Way Forward”, and further encouraged Sudan’s civilian and military actors to remain committed and continue working in the spirit of cooperation and collaboration to achieve the goal of Sudan’s inclusive transition as outlined in the Constitutional Document and the Juba Peace Agreement.
They further expressed their solidarity with the Sudanese and reiterated their readiness to support Sudan during the transition.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
What Makes an Uprising? 2021-09-03 17:29:45 By: Dr Lam Akol* In an undated article, Hon. Atem Garang de Kuek discussed what was required for an uprising in South Sudan to succeed as did three uprisings in the recent history of Sudan (...)
Is IGAD partly responsible for current confusion in South Sudan? 2021-08-21 09:41:17 By Bol Khan In April 2016, Radio Tamazuj posted and answered questions about the fainting Security arrangements or demilitarization of the capital, Juba as stipulated in 2015's signed ARCSS and (...)
South Sudan People Coalition for Civil Action (PCCA) is to create warlords 2021-08-19 11:06:28 By Steve Paterno In South Sudan, where just about everyone has access to guns (tons of them), and almost every ambitious politician is a potential warlord, any slight destabilization of the (...)
MORE